Microsoft carries out the strongest online censorship in China

The Microsoft search engine Bing censors more strictly than Chinese providers, according to the study by the University of Toronto. China‘s censorship apparatus applies more than 60,000 rules online.

Search engines in the People’s Republic of China apply more than 60,000 rules to censor content online. That shows a study by Citizen Lab, a cybersecurity institute at the University of Toronto. Bing, operated by US giant Microsoft in China, censors the most strictly. Even compared to China‘s largest search provider Baidu. Although the Chinese giant applies more censorship rules, the censorship that Bing carries out has a greater impact on the content.

The study examined eight popular search platforms in China, including genuine search engine Baidu, Twitter-like short message platform Weibo, Chinese version of Tiktok Douyin, and short video platform Bilibili. Microsoft Bing was the only search engine examined that is not operated by a Chinese company.

“Chinese market has negative effect on US companies”

The results show that foreign companies have adapted to Chinese government policies to compete with Chinese suppliers, the authors write. “There are fewer North American companies having a positive impact on the Chinese market than the Chinese market has a negative effect on these companies.” Microsoft is reviewing the Canadian report, the company told the New York Times.

Microsoft is one of the few foreign technology companies that are still allowed to operate in China. In return, it accepted the Chinese government’s censorship requirements – in complete contrast to Google.

Censors are always more subtle

In addition, Chinese censors are becoming more and more subtle, the study says. There is not only “hard” censorship – when a search query shows no results at all. But also “soft” censorship. In this case, only results from authorized sources such as government websites or state media or authorized social media accounts are displayed, the study authors write.

Most bans relate to politically sensitive content such as references to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the banned religious group Falun Gong or the 1989 Tiananmen massacre. Illegal activities such as gambling, drug abuse or pornography are also censored. According to the study, terms such as “Chinese spy balloon” or “become the next Ukraine + Taiwan” were recently blocked.

>>> To the Canadian study.

(me)

