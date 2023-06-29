Microsoft CEO: Willing to get rid of the monopoly of game content on a single platform- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Fun Stories, Trends

In the US Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit alleging monopoly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emphasized that he is quite willing to get rid of the exclusive situation of game content on the Xbox platform, but the approach of rival Sony makes Microsoft must also compete with it in the game market in an exclusive form.

Satya Nadella emphasized that if he could decide for himself, he would like to get rid of the current situation where specific game content is exclusive on a single game console, and at the same time accused rival Sony of more often using console platform exclusives to make specific games only available on the PlayStation platform play.

At the same time, Satya Nadella also stated that he hopes to release games on as many game platforms as possible, which will not only allow more players to obtain better game content, but also benefit game creators and developers.

When facing questions from lawyers representing Microsoft, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said that the exclusive release of Starfield on the Xbox platform does not constitute a market monopoly, but he believes that the Xbox Game Pass provided by Microsoft has seriously affected game developers and publishers. Li emphasized that his continuous investment in first-party game works and assisting in the distribution of more game content through the PlayStation platform will benefit more game companies.

In addition, when the lawyer asked Jim Ryan if he was in charge of the Xbox business, whether he would make the “Decisive Moment” series and other Activision Blizzard game works exclusive to the Xbox or PC platform, Jim Ryan took this as a hypothetical question, emphasizing that there is no I have enough ideas to answer this question, but I think that if Activision Blizzard’s game content is released on the PlayStation platform, it will have better development performance, and I don’t think Microsoft’s statement that publishing games on multiple platforms will bring the greatest benefits.

At present, the game console market usually attracts players’ support through platform content exclusives. Therefore, including Microsoft and Sony, each retains its own first-party game works as platform exclusives. In addition, it also negotiates cooperation with various game companies, for example, through a one-year platform exclusive. , or the exclusive way of specific content to attract players.

Therefore, even if Satya Nadella stated that he is willing to release all games on different platforms, will he actually be willing to let exclusive content on Xbox and PC platforms such as “The Last Battle” and “Forza Motorsport” be launched on PlayStation or Nintendo Switch? Obviously it’s still hard to say.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

