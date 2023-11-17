Microsoft challenges Nvida and launches chips dedicated to artificial intelligence

Listen to the audio version of the article

No longer speculation but fact: Microsoft has built a chip that can be used to train large language models and avoid a costly dependence on Nvidia. In addition to this, the American giant has also confirmed that it has designed an Arm-based CPU, dedicated to cloud workloads. Both have one goal: to create a proprietary ecosystem that powers Azure data centers and prepare the world for a future in which artificial intelligence will reign supreme. Azure Maia and Azure Cobalt are the names of semiconductors and CPUs, destined to arrive on the market in 2024. A way not only to free themselves from Nvidia but also to meet the needs of a scenario that seems crazy for AI processing. There are Nvidia cards, the H100M which can cost up to 40 thousand dollars online, with a real cost of about half that.

It’s not entirely new for Microsoft, which has collaborated on the development of chips for the Xbox since at least 20 years ago and has co-engineered the processors of the various Surfaces. In 2017, the company began designing the cloud hardware stack, putting it on track to build the new custom chips. Both Azure Maia and the Azure Cobalt CPU are both built in-house by Microsoft, along with a major overhaul of the entire cloud server stack so as to optimize performance, power and cost.

Azure Cobalt: where it comes from

The Azure Cobalt CPU, named after the blue pigment, is a 128-core chip built on a CSS Arm Neoverse design and customized for Microsoft. It is designed to support general cloud services in Azure. A differentiating feature on the market is the ability to control performance and power consumption per core and on each individual virtual machine. Microsoft is currently testing its Cobalt CPU on workloads such as Microsoft Teams and SQL Server, with the intention of making virtual machines available to customers next year for a variety of scopes. Initial tests show that Cobalt’s performance is also 40% higher than that available in Microsoft data centers using Arm servers.

How Azure Maia 100 is made

For its part, Azure Maia 100, named after a star, is designed for running AI workloads in the cloud, such as training and inferring large language models. It will be used to power some of the company’s largest projects on Azure, including parts of the multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI where Microsoft is powering the evolution of ChatGpt and co. It is no coincidence that OpenAI collaborated with Redmond in the design and testing phases of Maia. Built on a 5-nanometer TSMC process, Maia has 105 billion transistors, about 30% fewer than the 153 billion on AMD’s Nvidia competitor, the MI300X AI GPU. Supports implementation of data types smaller than 8 bits, to simplify hardware and software design with partners. Microsoft is part of a group that includes AMD, Arm, Intel, Meta, Nvidia and Qualcomm that are aiming to standardize the next generation of data formats for AI models. By building on the collaborative and open work of the Open Compute Project (OCP) to adapt entire systems to the needs of artificial intelligence, Microsoft thinks it can design the future of AI, at least from the point of view of its commercial goals. Maia 100 is currently being tested on GPT 3.5 Turbo, the same model that powers ChatGpt, Bing AI and GitHub Copilot workloads.

The question is whether Maia is actually a step ahead of Nvidia’s direct competitor, the H100 GPU. What is true is that at the scale at which the cloud operates, it is difficult to optimize and integrate every layer of the stack, maximize performance, diversify the supply chain. However, having an alternative to Nvidia can be an advantage for the evolution of the sector, in terms of competition and compatibility. Suffice it to say that, according to some estimates, OpenAI would need over 30 thousand of Nvidia’s old A100 GPUs to train ChatGpt. With a lower cost, more power and a stack completely dedicated to AI, Microsoft’s chips could help reduce the “price” of AI, both for suppliers and customers.