Microsoft confirms 8 problems caused by Windows 11’s latest May update, which may only be resolved by removing the update

Previously, some users in foreign countries reported that various problems appeared after upgrading to the May KB5026372 version of Windows 11. I thought it might be a case (after all, the problems are not the same), but Microsoft has recently targeted Windows 8. The first confirmation is caused by the upgrade, which means that if you haven’t updated yet, this time KB5026372 is really recommended to skip it first, and wait for the next version to come out before updating, especially for computers used for work.

Microsoft confirms 8 problems caused by Windows 11’s latest May update, which is a bit exaggerated

According to reports from foreign media Windows Latest, there are many vulnerabilities in Windows 11 recently, causing many users to feel inconvenient to use. For this reason, Microsoft has determined that in the latest update version of Windows 11 KB5026372 (that is, the latest update in May), there are 8 Identify the problems that could be caused, including:

L2TP/IPsec VPN Speed ​​Issues Caused by Certain Updates

System crashes and performance slows down

Broken gray and black boxes in Windows Security, also issues with TPM detection and core isolation settings

NVMe SSD slows down

Update installation failed

Razer Control Panel keeps popping up

Game-induced blue screens and crashes

BitLocker recovery tips and questions

The report did not mention whether Microsoft has found a fix and when a new update will be rolled out. It is only known that Microsoft has begun to investigate the VPN problems encountered by many people after the Windows 11 May 2023 update. Come the next few weeks.

In addition, these problems do not seem to be encountered by every user, so if you have updated but do not have the 8 conditions mentioned above, you can use it with confidence. For those who have encountered it, there seems to be no simple solution at present, only to remove the KB5026372 update, or wait for Microsoft to launch a new update.

Generally speaking, these problems will not have much impact on general users, but the user experience will be worse, and it may be more serious for enterprises. According to reports, several companies reported that hundreds of customers’ L2TP/IPsec connections were interrupted. In some cases, someone’s VPN speed dropped from 16 MB/s to zero, and the connection time increased from a few seconds to 20-30 seconds. Someone suggested that the following script can be run to temporarily solve the VPN problem:

Set-ExecutionPolicy Unrestricted -Force

Install-Module -Name PSWindowsUpdate -Confirm:$False

Import-Module -Name PSWindowsUpdate -Force$

BadUpdateList = “KB5026372”

Remove-WindowsUpdate -KBArticleID $BadUpdateList -IgnoreReboot #REBOOT AFTER UNINSTALL, AND BEFORE HIDING

BadUpdateList = “KB5026372”

Hide-WindowsUpdate -KBArticleID $BadUpdateList -confirm:$false

The KB5026372 update has a lot of fixes for performance and security. Normally, it should be updated as soon as possible, but I didn’t expect it to cause many other problems. It seems that even if there is an update version with more security in the future, it still needs to be updated. Slowly compare insurance first, see if there is any disaster, and then decide whether to update.

A few features of the KB5026372 update:



Source: Windows Latest