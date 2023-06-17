Microsoft confirms for the first time that it will no longer develop games for Xbox One

In an interview with the website Axios, Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, publicly confirmed for the first time that Microsoft will no longer develop new games for the Xbox One console; he said that the studio has moved towards the ninth generation, which is the Xbox Series S | X console generations.

Although Microsoft will still provide support for the Xbox One console, and some games such as “Minecraft” can continue to be played on the Xbox One, all game studios under Microsoft will not develop new games for this old platform. At the previous Xbox Games Showcase event, all the self-developed games displayed by Microsoft no longer support Xbox One, but Booty said that the company will let Xbox One players play the latest games through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The interview also mentioned that the Xbox Series S has only 10GB of RAM, which is much less than the 16GB RAM of the Xbox Series X, and the image processing performance is slightly inferior, which makes game developers face more constraints. Some game companies even asked Microsoft to withdraw the restrictions on mandatory support for Series S consoles. Although Booty admitted that it would take more work for games to support Series S, he claimed that all new games from Microsoft’s studios can use Series S functions.

Source of information and pictures: threverge

latest videos