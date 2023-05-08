Home » Microsoft confirms that Windows 11 Chinese input method has a disaster!The official announcement of the 7-step emergency method
Technology

Microsoft confirms that Windows 11 Chinese input method has a disaster!The official announcement of the 7-step emergency method

by admin
Microsoft confirms that Windows 11 Chinese input method has a disaster!The official announcement of the 7-step emergency method

(Picture / Flipping the Internet)

Microsoft confirmed on its official website a few days ago that if Windows computers install KB5022913 or later update versions, it may cause abnormalities in some Chinese and Japanese input methods. The official also released a 7-step emergency method.

The announcement pointed out that after installing KB5022913, some apps may have intermittent problems when using Chinese and Japanese speech recognition and handwriting input functions, sometimes unable to recognize specific words, and even affect the input experience, and offline More likely to happen, the version affected is Windows 11 22H2.

The disaster has not been resolved yet. Microsoft temporarily announced the emergency method. Every time the computer is restarted, users can try the following steps:

1. Close all affected software first
2. Open “Work Manager”
3. Select “Procedure”
4. Find the “ctfrmon.exe” file
5. Click “End Work” in the right-click menu
6. Confirm that the new “ctfrmon.exe” has automatically restarted
7. Re-open the software and it can be used normally

“You may also want to see”

Apple rumored to sacrifice M3 chip for iPhone!This year may miss the big update of Mac and iPad

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities

See also  Sonos Era 100 presented: successor to the Sonos One

You may also like

This set of memory can reach 8600 MT/s,...

Tenants should benefit twice over

All new machines! Google Pixel 7a is rumored...

Apple Arcade welcomes 20 new games to its...

Is there an iOS emulator for Android? The...

OpenLDAP: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

Compulsion’s latest job listing hints at upcoming game...

Apple and Google want to prevent stalking through...

Physical buttons can also grow on the screen?It...

This provider even deducts the Telekom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy