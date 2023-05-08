Microsoft confirms that Windows 11 Chinese input method has a disaster!The official announcement of the 7-step emergency method

(Picture / Flipping the Internet)

Microsoft confirmed on its official website a few days ago that if Windows computers install KB5022913 or later update versions, it may cause abnormalities in some Chinese and Japanese input methods. The official also released a 7-step emergency method.

The announcement pointed out that after installing KB5022913, some apps may have intermittent problems when using Chinese and Japanese speech recognition and handwriting input functions, sometimes unable to recognize specific words, and even affect the input experience, and offline More likely to happen, the version affected is Windows 11 22H2.

Please read on…

The disaster has not been resolved yet. Microsoft temporarily announced the emergency method. Every time the computer is restarted, users can try the following steps:

1. Close all affected software first

2. Open “Work Manager”

3. Select “Procedure”

4. Find the “ctfrmon.exe” file

5. Click “End Work” in the right-click menu

6. Confirm that the new “ctfrmon.exe” has automatically restarted

7. Re-open the software and it can be used normally

“You may also want to see”

Apple rumored to sacrifice M3 chip for iPhone!This year may miss the big update of Mac and iPad

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities