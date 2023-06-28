Home » Microsoft Considered Acquiring Game Developers Like SEGA, Bungie, and IO Interactive – Game Base
Microsoft has considered acquiring game developers such as SEGA, Bungie, and IO Interactive The game base Microsoft has planned to acquire SEGA or Bungie Targeting Asian players with “Dragon” and “Persona” udn gaming corner Xbox wants to acquire Bungie after Bethesda , Sega and IO Interactive. Gamereactor China Microsoft Xbox internal documents exposure! Once wanted to spend a lot of money to let Sony leave the industry and acquire SEGA The internal archives of the Free Times revealed: Microsoft once wanted to acquire SEGA! INSIDE’s Internet Trend ObservationView full story on Google News

