Microsoft Copilot arrives on all Android smartphones. Here’s how it works

The new app is available in the Google Play Store and offers access to Microsoft’s AI-powered Copilot

by L. Tre.

December 27, 2023

Yesterday, December 26, Microsoft published the Copilot application on the Android Google Play Store, which allows you to access OpenAI’s Gpt-4-based chatbot. In the absence of the app, users had to use the official Bing application. As Neowin reported, the application has been available for almost a week, but only on the Android Play Store. While we still don’t know anything if and when it will be published on the App Store of Apple mobile phones.

How does it work?

Microsoft’s Copilot app for Android isn’t much different from ChatGPT. We remind you that Microsoft has invested 14 billion in OpenAi and has already integrated their chatbot into almost all their applications under the Copilot brand. Technically, direct access to the chatbot’s features is offered, including image generation via the DALL-E 3 model, as well as the ability to edit text for emails and documents. In essence, the Copilot application offers free access to OpenAI’s latest GPT-4 model, which is available for a fee if you use ChatGPT.

Just a few days ago, GPT-4 Turbo arrived on Microsoft Copilot and Bing Chat completely free of charge, which represents an important advantage for the many users who are already relying on generative AI to complete various tasks.

