Home Technology Microsoft develops a new tool similar to CCleaner, one-click cleaning of the computer to optimize performance | TechNews Technology News
Technology

Microsoft develops a new tool similar to CCleaner, one-click cleaning of the computer to optimize performance | TechNews Technology News

by admin
Microsoft develops a new tool similar to CCleaner, one-click cleaning of the computer to optimize performance | TechNews Technology News

Microsoft is developing a management tool for improving computer performance, Microsoft PC Manager (Microsoft PC Manager). Similar to the well-received system maintenance software CCleaner, the beta version of Microsoft PC Manager includes cleaning unnecessary system files. , Free up computer storage space, and embed Windows Defender for virus detection.

Microsoft Computer Manager has provided a free download of the 2.3 beta version on the official website of the Chinese version. It may be designed for a specific market like China and is compatible with computers above Windows 10. Whether to install it is up to the reader to decide. In addition, foreign blogger Aggiornamenti Lumia also shared that Microsoft Computer Manager has quietly put on the Microsoft Store, but it is still hidden and has not yet been downloaded and installed from this channel.

▲ @ALumia_Italia shared that Microsoft Computer Manager quietly put on the Microsoft Store.

It can be seen from the official website that Microsoft PC Manager can manage system storage space, applications, and startup, such as identifying useless system files, oversized files and files, and infrequently used applications, etc., and can detect viruses and system abnormalities. ; Finally, one-click acceleration can be used to clean up the system and free up occupied resources, which may be quite useful on older computers.

In terms of functional design, Microsoft Computer Manager is similar to CCleaner. In fact, the function options provided by Microsoft PC Manager are not new. They are scattered among the various functions set by the Windows system, and now they are integrated through this application to make it easy for users to use.

(Image source: Microsoft Computer Manager)

See also  Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theater, the soundbar that looks to the future with an eye to the past

You may also like

Musixmatch Podcast, find out what the world is...

Disability, a digital platform for freeing data

What the Italians say online about the new...

Pseudo-Knowledge – Savage (@Yeren)

Netflix: an algorithm is forever

E-Gap, when the recharge for the e-car arrives...

iOS 15.7.1 RC burst into a new disaster,...

E-Gap, when the recharge for the e-car arrives...

Microsoft makes it easier for Xbox users to...

Keeping a car 543-2022 HONDA HR-V brand new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy