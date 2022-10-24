Microsoft is developing a management tool for improving computer performance, Microsoft PC Manager (Microsoft PC Manager). Similar to the well-received system maintenance software CCleaner, the beta version of Microsoft PC Manager includes cleaning unnecessary system files. , Free up computer storage space, and embed Windows Defender for virus detection.

Microsoft Computer Manager has provided a free download of the 2.3 beta version on the official website of the Chinese version. It may be designed for a specific market like China and is compatible with computers above Windows 10. Whether to install it is up to the reader to decide. In addition, foreign blogger Aggiornamenti Lumia also shared that Microsoft Computer Manager has quietly put on the Microsoft Store, but it is still hidden and has not yet been downloaded and installed from this channel.

Dear bloggers, PC Manager app has been available for months now. The news from today is that the app has been submitted to the Microsoft Store (still hidden). That’s the news, you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/v9ErU0xEvS – Lumia updates (@ALumia_Italia) October 21, 2022

▲ @ALumia_Italia shared that Microsoft Computer Manager quietly put on the Microsoft Store.

It can be seen from the official website that Microsoft PC Manager can manage system storage space, applications, and startup, such as identifying useless system files, oversized files and files, and infrequently used applications, etc., and can detect viruses and system abnormalities. ; Finally, one-click acceleration can be used to clean up the system and free up occupied resources, which may be quite useful on older computers.

In terms of functional design, Microsoft Computer Manager is similar to CCleaner. In fact, the function options provided by Microsoft PC Manager are not new. They are scattered among the various functions set by the Windows system, and now they are integrated through this application to make it easy for users to use.

(Image source: Microsoft Computer Manager)