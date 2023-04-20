Microsoft DirectStorage 1.2 update adds Force Buffered IO to support traditional HDD

DirectStorage 1.2 update adds new features such as Force Buffered IO and New GetCompressionSupport API and fixes bugs.

The DirectStorage command defaults to open the file as unbuffered mode, which can ensure that the data is handed over to the GPU for processing faster without avoiding excessive unnecessary data buffering. But many developers have found that they want to use the same code to run on high-speed SSD and slow traditional HDD devices.

Also because traditional HDDs need I/O buffering to avoid excessively long access times, DirectStorage adds a new command to enable file buffering mode.

In addition, the GetCompressionSupport API allows developers to query whether the current DirectStorage uses optimized GPU decompression fallback or CPU based fallback, allowing developers to specify texture resolution.

In short, DirectStorage 1.2’s newly added commands allow developers to have better operating performance for both SSD and HDD under the same code. It is also expected that future games can be developed using the DirectStorage API, making full use of the high-speed parallel computing of SSD and GPU. ability.

source: devblogs.microsoft.com