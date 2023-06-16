Microsoft doesn’t rule out Activision Studios making a Halo game – Gamereactor

After lackluster post-Halo Infinite support, 343 Industries has seen some major shakeups, including the departure of studio head Bonnie Ross and mass layoffs. In an interview with Axios, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty revealed more about the future of the studio and Halo:

“I’m confident in the leadership team, but the team that got us here may not be the team that’s taking us forward”

He explained this further, saying that new 343 boss Pierre Hintze is now leading development, saying that the new team is the one that turned Halo: The master Chief Collection from a complete shattering piece into a brilliant masterpiece:

“Looking at the quality of The Master Chief Collection, that core team that did that is doing a lot of the heavy lifting on Halo right now.

Booty also mentioned the imminent acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and he didn’t rule out the possibility that the studio could make a Halo game in the future if they wanted to:

“If something like this happens, it has to come from the studio. We’re unlikely to come in and call the shots from the top.

Are you interested in a more action-packed Halo from Treyarch, a Battle Royale Halo from Raven, maybe a more Lego-inspired Halo from Toys for Bob, or a hero shooter from Blizzard?