Microsoft Doubles Free Traffic on Edge Browser’s Built-in VPN to 5 GB

Microsoft’s Edge Browser Increases Free VPN Traffic from 1GB to 5GB

Last week, Microsoft made an exciting announcement regarding its built-in VPN in the Edge browser. In a move to enhance user experience and security, the tech giant revealed that the free traffic limit for the VPN service will be increased from 1GB to 5GB.

The Edge browser, in collaboration with Cloudflare, provides users with a secure network VPN, protecting their data and ensuring encryption. This prevents Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and potential hackers from accessing users’ sensitive information, such as browsing habits, visited websites, passwords, messages, and even their IP address and location.

Initially, Microsoft offered 1GB of free data per month, after which users would be charged. However, responding to user feedback and demand, the company has decided to raise the free traffic limit to 5GB per month, providing even greater access and protection.

To utilize the Edge Secure Network VPN, users will need to log in to their Microsoft account within the Edge browser. Moreover, Microsoft has emphasized that once logged in, the synchronization feature will be automatically activated, enabling users to have their browsing history, favorites, settings, stored passwords, and more synchronized across logged-in Edge browsers.

Addressing concerns about data privacy, Microsoft assured users that only necessary data will be stored and promised not to share it with Cloudflare. Additionally, Cloudflare will collect only essential data required for providing the service and will permanently delete the data after 25 hours, ensuring data protection and privacy.

This exciting announcement marks a significant step forward in enhancing online security for Edge browser users. With the increased free traffic limit, Microsoft continues to prioritize the safety and privacy of their loyal user base.

Source: Microsoft, iThome

