Home » Microsoft Doubles Free Traffic on Edge Browser’s Built-in VPN to 5 GB
Technology

Microsoft Doubles Free Traffic on Edge Browser’s Built-in VPN to 5 GB

by admin
Microsoft Doubles Free Traffic on Edge Browser’s Built-in VPN to 5 GB

Microsoft’s Edge Browser Increases Free VPN Traffic from 1GB to 5GB

Last week, Microsoft made an exciting announcement regarding its built-in VPN in the Edge browser. In a move to enhance user experience and security, the tech giant revealed that the free traffic limit for the VPN service will be increased from 1GB to 5GB.

The Edge browser, in collaboration with Cloudflare, provides users with a secure network VPN, protecting their data and ensuring encryption. This prevents Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and potential hackers from accessing users’ sensitive information, such as browsing habits, visited websites, passwords, messages, and even their IP address and location.

Initially, Microsoft offered 1GB of free data per month, after which users would be charged. However, responding to user feedback and demand, the company has decided to raise the free traffic limit to 5GB per month, providing even greater access and protection.

To utilize the Edge Secure Network VPN, users will need to log in to their Microsoft account within the Edge browser. Moreover, Microsoft has emphasized that once logged in, the synchronization feature will be automatically activated, enabling users to have their browsing history, favorites, settings, stored passwords, and more synchronized across logged-in Edge browsers.

Addressing concerns about data privacy, Microsoft assured users that only necessary data will be stored and promised not to share it with Cloudflare. Additionally, Cloudflare will collect only essential data required for providing the service and will permanently delete the data after 25 hours, ensuring data protection and privacy.

See also  The first version of the Android 14 test exploded?It is rumored that the new flagship of Google Pixel 8 has exclusive anti-hacking functions

This exciting announcement marks a significant step forward in enhancing online security for Edge browser users. With the increased free traffic limit, Microsoft continues to prioritize the safety and privacy of their loyal user base.

Source: Microsoft, iThome

You may also like

Why Meta’s Threads Are a Serious Threat to...

Prime Day Lightning Deals: How to get the...

Tidal announces price increase for music subscriptions

Upgrades and Changes: iPhone 15 Pro Series to...

Prime counter at MediaMarkt-Saturn: the 10 best offers

Chrome Remains the Most Popular Browser, Surpassing Firefox...

E-MTB on sale for only 650 euros: good...

Hi-Fi Rush Receives Major Update with New Modes...

OnePlus presenta OnePlus Nord 3 5G [ Specifiche, Prezzo,...

Microsoft Appeals FTC Referee’s Court Documents, Leaks Release...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy