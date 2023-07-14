Microsoft Edge: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

There is a current IT security warning for Microsoft Edge. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Microsoft Edge on July 14th, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems Android and iPhoneOS as well as the product Microsoft Edge are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Microsoft Security Update (Stand: 13.07.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Microsoft Edge – risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Microsoft Edge Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

Edge is a web browser from Microsoft.

A local attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge to execute arbitrary code or manipulate data.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-36888, CVE-2023-36887 und CVE-2023-36883 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Android, iPhoneOS

Products

Microsoft Edge

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Microsoft Security Update vom 2023-07-13 (14.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Microsoft Edge. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/14/2023 – Initial version

