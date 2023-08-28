Microsoft Edge: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

There is a current IT security warning for Microsoft Edge. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Microsoft Edge on 08/28/2023. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product Microsoft Edge are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Microsoft Security Update (Stand: 27.08.2023).

Microsoft Edge Security Advisory – Risk: High

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” with a base score of 8.3.

Microsoft Edge Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

Edge is a web browser from Microsoft.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Microsoft Edge to increase their privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-36741 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Microsoft Edge < 116.0.1938.62 (cpe:/a:microsoft:edge)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Microsoft Security Update vom 2023-08-27 (28.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Microsoft Edge. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/28/2023 – Initial version

