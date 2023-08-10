Microsoft Edge, the new “Gamer Mode” checks out: are we here this time?

Some time ago we told you about how Microsoft intended to make Edge the “Browser for Gaming”; however, things don’t seem to have gone exactly the right way and a year later little or nothing is known about the plans of the Redmond company.

Nonetheless, something is starting to move. To discover the novelty was the usual Leopeva64a well-known enthusiast and passionate user of the Microsoft ecosystem who, in the Canary channel of the web browser, has identified a new “GamerMode”nothing but yet another rebranding of the mode that was supposed to make Edge the benchmark for the game, going through “Edge for Gamers” e “Gaming loadout“, then discarded in progress.

It is not yet if and when this new feature will be made public, but it is a robust series of utilities that aim to make it easier to control your favorite apps and features for the game, starting with the add-ons in the Edge store and come on quick links to Twitch and Discord.

You can also choose different themes and styles for your gaming wall, including some developed with the help of some manufacturers such as those of Halo, Minecraft and Forza Horizon 5.

Waiting to discover all the news of the new one Gamer Mode di Microsoft Edgedid you know that Bing AI has officially arrived on Chrome and Safari as well?

