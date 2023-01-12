Home Technology Microsoft employees will have unlimited vacation time
Technology

Microsoft employees will have unlimited vacation time

by admin
Microsoft employees will have unlimited vacation time

“How many vacation days do I have left?”. It’s a question that employees of Microsoft they will never have to do again. The company founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen has decided to grant an “unlimited free time”.

The new “discretionary permission” it will only affect those with a Microsoft contract in the United States. They remain excluded, for now, collaborators and employees who reside in other countries.

“How, when and where we do our work has changed dramatically,” he wrote to employees Kathleen Hogan, director of human resources at Microsoft -. And as we transform, it’s natural to modernize our holiday policy towards a more flexible model.”

The new regulation will enter into force on January 16th. Even those who have just been hired will be able to take advantage of it: therefore new employees will not have to worry about accumulating holidays before planning a vacation or a private commitment that requires several days of absence.

However, Microsoft employees who have overdue leave they will receive compensation for the unused free days.

In addition to the “discretionary leave”, Microsoft has also provided an additional package of company holidays (10 days) and leave for illness or bereavement.

Startup

Unlimited holidays and mandatory disconnection from chats: the startups of happiness

by Jaime D’Alessandro

In the last two years, Microsoft employees have been able to enjoy other benefits: lo smart working permanente – for less than 50% of the work week – and a cash bonus, worth $ 1,500, to address the pandemic.

See also  Science, the Festival of Languages ​​in Genoa. 25,000 students and 1,000 classes are expected

Microsoft, last October, it laid off about 1,000 workers.

Previously other tech companies – from Bitpanda a Netflix – they bet on model of “unlimited holidays”. However Microsoft is the first tech giant with more than 100,000 employees (there were 181 thousand in 2021) to remove the restrictions on the free time of its workers.

Agile work

Unlimited holidays, smart working and disconnection. The Bitpanda template for work

by Archangel Rociola

“Various realities are proposing days of total disconnection – he told us in May 2022 Mariano Corso, professor at the Milan Polytechnic head of the Smart Working Observatory -. Unlimited holidays also go in this direction: you aim at the goals to be achieved and then go on holiday when you have completed them. In theory, one could say that the old-fashioned pre-established holidays don’t make much sense: if workers enjoy autonomy and you look at the results, breaks are taken when and where you prefer”.

You may also like

Microsoft employees will have unlimited vacation time

“Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn” Twilight series appearance...

Self-driving tractors and machine learning. Agriculture is no...

Xbox Game Pass gives away all the heroes...

Smartphone on the wall, in Ferrara the project...

The most important release of Nintendo Switch in...

Smartphone on the wall, in Ferrara the project...

Mirror devs: “Achievements/trophies are bad for the game”...

B760 Big Board with Full Functions!! GIGABYTE B760...

Music market in 2022; between streaming and vinyl,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy