“How many vacation days do I have left?”. It’s a question that employees of Microsoft they will never have to do again. The company founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen has decided to grant an “unlimited free time”.

The new “discretionary permission” it will only affect those with a Microsoft contract in the United States. They remain excluded, for now, collaborators and employees who reside in other countries.

“How, when and where we do our work has changed dramatically,” he wrote to employees Kathleen Hogan, director of human resources at Microsoft -. And as we transform, it’s natural to modernize our holiday policy towards a more flexible model.”

The new regulation will enter into force on January 16th. Even those who have just been hired will be able to take advantage of it: therefore new employees will not have to worry about accumulating holidays before planning a vacation or a private commitment that requires several days of absence.

However, Microsoft employees who have overdue leave they will receive compensation for the unused free days.

In addition to the “discretionary leave”, Microsoft has also provided an additional package of company holidays (10 days) and leave for illness or bereavement.

In the last two years, Microsoft employees have been able to enjoy other benefits: lo smart working permanente – for less than 50% of the work week – and a cash bonus, worth $ 1,500, to address the pandemic.

Microsoft, last October, it laid off about 1,000 workers.

Previously other tech companies – from Bitpanda a Netflix – they bet on model of “unlimited holidays”. However Microsoft is the first tech giant with more than 100,000 employees (there were 181 thousand in 2021) to remove the restrictions on the free time of its workers.

“Various realities are proposing days of total disconnection – he told us in May 2022 Mariano Corso, professor at the Milan Polytechnic head of the Smart Working Observatory -. Unlimited holidays also go in this direction: you aim at the goals to be achieved and then go on holiday when you have completed them. In theory, one could say that the old-fashioned pre-established holidays don’t make much sense: if workers enjoy autonomy and you look at the results, breaks are taken when and where you prefer”.