Microsoft Estimates Potential Sales Volume of ‘Starry Night’ and ‘Indiana Jones’ on PlayStation, Decides Exclusive Release on Xbox Platform

Title: Microsoft Estimates Over 10 Million Sales if Exclusive Titles Released on Xbox Platform, Court Documents Show

Introduction:
Recent court documents revealed that Microsoft, in its ongoing legal battle with the US Federal Trade Commission, estimated that the release of two highly anticipated games, “Starry Night” and “Indiana Jones,” on the PlayStation platform could yield sales volumes exceeding 10 million sets. As a result, Microsoft decided to list these games as exclusive titles for the Xbox platform.

Details:
According to the documents submitted by the US Federal Trade Commission, Tim Stuart, corporate vice president of Microsoft and chief financial officer of Xbox, expressed his belief that given the current market share and player base of the PlayStation game console, the upcoming releases of “Starry Sky” and “Indiana Jones” would drive Xbox game revenue and boost sales of Xbox consoles. Consequently, it was decided to designate these games as exclusives for the Xbox platform.

The exclusivity of “Indiana Jones” on Xbox was the result of an agreement reached between ZeniMax, the parent company of Bethesda, and Disney. Prior to the acquisition of ZeniMax by Microsoft, the new game by MachineGames was originally slated for release on multiple platforms. However, after the acquisition, the terms of the agreement were amended, making it an exclusive work for the Xbox game console.

During the court proceedings, Microsoft’s lawyers questioned Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, on whether the exclusive release of “Starfield” on the Xbox platform constituted a market monopoly. Ryan denied this claim, highlighting the impact of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass on game developers and publishers’ profits. He assured that PlayStation’s focus remained on investing in first-party game works and supporting game content to be released through the PlayStation platform for the benefit of more game companies.

Recent Developments:
The court recently rejected the US Federal Trade Commission’s application to prevent the injunction of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, allowing the transaction to proceed as planned. This decision is likely to have a significant impact on the gaming industry as Microsoft further strengthens its position with the addition of the prominent game developer and publisher.

Conclusion:
With Microsoft estimating sales exceeding 10 million sets, the decision to list “Starry Night” and “Indiana Jones” as exclusive titles for the Xbox platform showcases the corporation’s strategic move to drive game revenue and increase sales of Xbox consoles. As the legal battle between Microsoft and the US Federal Trade Commission continues, the gaming industry eagerly awaits the outcome and its potential implications for the future.

