Microsoft Exchange Server: High Risk IT Security Vulnerability! Warning gets update

A security warning issued for Microsoft Exchange Server has received an update from the BSI. You can find out how affected users should behave here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Microsoft Exchange Server on 08/09/2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, which can be exploited by attackers. The Windows operating system and the products Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 and Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 are affected by the vulnerability. The following warning was last updated on 08/11/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Exchange Server 2019 and 2016 August 2023 security update installation fails on non-English operating systems (Status: 08/10/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Microsoft Exchange Server – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)
CVSS Base Score: 9,8
CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

Microsoft Exchange Server Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

Microsoft Exchange Server is the server product for the client-server groupware and messaging system from Microsoft.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 and Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 to increase privileges to execute arbitrary code or manipulate files.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-38185, CVE-2023-38182, CVE-2023-38181, CVE-2023-35388, CVE-2023-35368 und CVE-2023-21709 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system
Windows

Products
Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 Cumulative Update 12 (cpe:/a:microsoft:exchange_server_2019)
Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 Cumulative Update 23 (cpe:/a:microsoft:exchange_server_2016)
Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 Cumulative Update 13 (cpe:/a:microsoft:exchange_server_2019)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Exchange Server 2019 and 2016 August 2023 security update installation fails on non-English operating systems vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)
For more information, see:

Microsoft Security Update Guide dated 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)
For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for Microsoft Exchange Server. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/09/2023 – Initial version
08/11/2023 – Added new information from Microsoft

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

