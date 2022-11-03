Home Technology Microsoft executives admit to losing up to $200 per Xbox console sold
When Sony announced that the PlayStation 5 needs to increase the price, Microsoft said that it has no plans to adjust the price of the Xbox console before the Christmas season. The current Hong Kong price of the Xbox Series S console is HK$2,280, but in an interview with the media, Microsoft executives revealed that the Xbox Series The mainframe is to sell one eclipse one.

In a recent CNBC interview, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer revealed that the Xbox Series X priced at $500 in the United States lost about $100 per unit sold by Microsoft; while the Xbox Series S, priced at $300, lost more, with each loss. Up to $200. Spencer said Microsoft expects customers to buy accessories, games and services when they buy a game console, all of which help make up for the loss.

Based on past experience, selling game consoles is usually a loss-making business. In Epic’s lawsuit against Apple, it was revealed that Microsoft never made a profit on the sale of Xbox consoles. In 2006 it was reported that Sony was losing $240 for every PS3 it sold. The only exception may be Nintendo, which was reported in 2008 to earn $6 per Wii for the group.

