Microsoft, which had previously stated that it would not follow Sony to increase the price of game consoles, has finally changed its word recently. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer revealed that both the Xbox Series console and Xbox Game Pass are available. May increase.

Price cannot stay the same

In the interview, Spencer admitted that at some point, Microsoft had to increase the price of some products, but it is very important to keep the price unchanged this winter holiday. He also said that he has stabilized the prices of consoles, games and subscription services, but believes that the price of products cannot be maintained forever. Although Spencer did not indicate a plan or timetable for the price increase, he said in August and September that Microsoft had no plans to increase the price of the Xbox Series X/S, and now his attitude has obviously changed.

Microsoft has said it has no intention of raising prices

On August 25, Sony announced a price increase for PS5 consoles around the world due to rising global inflation and changes in exchange rates. The above problems have not improved in the past two months, and some technology products and services have increased their prices. It is temporarily unknown how long the Xbox Series console and Game Pass service fees will remain unchanged.

Source: IGN