Microsoft will expand access to the services of OpenAI, the startup behind the ChatGPT phenomenon. In a blogpost on its official website, the company announced that the most advanced ChatGPT technologies, so far made available to its customers through a program called Azure OpenAI Service (Azure is the name of Microsoft’s cloud computing), will be made available to a wider audience, with new services.

Microsoft in 2019 invested a billion in OpenAI. According to the Semafor website, the company led by Satya Nadella is close to increasing its investment, it could reach 10 billion dollars, bringing the company’s valuation to 30 billion. But Microsoft does not currently confirm the operation. What is certain is that OpenAI, born in 2015 as a research center on artificial intelligence with the aim of guiding its development in such a way as not to be a danger to humanity, after that investment it has become a company in all respects. With business goals.

The ones that Microsoft will now in all likelihood try to pursue with ChatGPT, which with the launch of its new version last December has become a global phenomenon. And ChatGPT, Microsoft announces, will soon be available via Azure. Not only in its basic functions, those that have been seen in recent weeks. But in all its potential.

But artificial intelligence hasn’t stopped having a dark side. Not even for Microsoft which in his post announced that it is still examining to prevent abuse or distortion of that technology. The commercial potential of this type of software is tempting in Silicon Valley. Many startups are investing resources in similar solutions.

And some companies have already used the technology to create marketing content. Microsoft said CarMax, KPMG and other companies are already using its AzureOpenAI service. While the Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera has announced that the group is already using ChatGPT to summarize and translate the contents.