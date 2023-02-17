Home Technology Microsoft Finalizes Internet Explorer’s Death – Gamereactor
Microsoft announced a while ago that Internet Explorer would be shutting down entirely, as the tech giant shifted its focus to a faster and better Microsoft Edge option. This process will take time to come to fruition, as there are still people using Explorer’s services, but it looks like the final nail is about to be driven into the browser’s coffin.

An update on the Internet Explorer FAQ page has confirmed that any remaining desktop apps for the browser have been permanently disabled as part of a new Windows update, and anyone trying to use the system will now be automatically redirected to Edge.

Beyond that, Microsoft says June 13, 2023 will also see a Windows security update that will clean up any remaining references on the PC, including visual icons on the Taskbar and Start Menu that were removed from the Windows system.

