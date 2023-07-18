Home » Microsoft Fixes Mouse Performance Issue in Win11 System Update
Microsoft Fixes Mouse Performance Issue in Win11 System Update

Microsoft has released an update to address an issue in its latest operating system, Windows 11, that was causing the system to become stuck when using a mouse with better performance indicators.

The problem was related to the rate of return of the mouse. Typically, most mice operate at a rate of 125Hz to 500Hz, but when the return rate exceeds 1000 times per second, the system experienced strange stuttering, especially during gaming sessions.

The bug was specific to Windows 11 and was caused by the operating system sending the position of the mouse to each application. While this had no impact at lower return rates, it posed a serious burden on the system when the mouse returned more than 1000 times per second, particularly on computers with weaker single-core performance.

Fortunately, Microsoft has swiftly addressed the issue in an update released during the July Patch Day. The update, known as Moment 3 and labeled as KB5028185, limits the speed at which the mouse returns messages. This ensures that the position does not need to be updated frequently, freeing up performance resources and reducing input delays without affecting background performance.

The bug was exclusive to Windows 11 and had not been observed in Windows 10 or earlier operating systems. Similar performance issues were last reported during the Windows 8.1 era.

Windows 11 has been met with mixed reviews since its release. While many users have praised its new features and enhanced user interface, there have been numerous reports of bugs and performance issues. Microsoft has been working diligently to address these concerns and improve the overall user experience.

For those using high-performance mice, the recent update should come as a relief, providing a smoother and more responsive gaming experience. Users are advised to ensure their systems are up to date to benefit from these improvements.

