As we all know, Microsoft Flight Simulator has a lot of details.With its realistic aircraft models, instantly rendered airports, cities and landscapes from around the world, the simulator sets new standards in the industry and continues to grow and evolve with world updates that improve specific regions of the world.

After working on world updates for places like the US, UK, Italy, Japan and Northern Europe – it’s time for New Zealand to get a makeover. Here’s what to expect from this free update (you can also check it out in the video below):

“The Microsoft Flight Simulator team created World Update XII: New Zealand using the latest geographic data, including satellite imagery, aerial photography, and digital elevation models, and even detailed renderings of the Hobbiton movie set, set amidst the natural beauty of the North Island .This free update features enhanced modeling of 7 new cities, including 9 handcrafted airports, 62 custom points of interest and 10 exciting missions: 3 jungle tours, 3 new discovery flights and 4 new Landing Challenges – all included with Game Pass. The skies are calling!

While Microsoft Flight Simulator is a pretty demanding game, you can easily stream it to phones, laptops, and other things using the Xbox Cloud Gaming app or browser. Will you be seeing New Zealand from above this weekend?