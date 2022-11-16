“Microsoft Flight Simulator” (Microsoft Flight Simulator) officially added the NVIDIA DLSS 3 acceleration function in the update launched on 11/11, which can bring at least 2x times the game performance improvement.

According to the performance test of GeForce RTX 4080, under 4K resolution and DX12 Ultra setting, RTX 4080 can increase the native 64 FPS to 140 FPS through DLSS 3, which is a 2.2x game performance improvement.

However, if compared with the DLSS 2 acceleration of the RTX 3080 Ti, there is only an upgrade of about 1.4x from the original 53 FPS to 73 FPS.

Players only need to set Anti-Aliasing to NVIDIA DLSS in the game settings, adjust the performance and image quality settings of DLSS, and set DLSS Frame Generation to On to enable the acceleration function of DLSS 3.

It’s just that DLSS 3 uses RTX 40’s Optical Flow Accelerator unit to accelerate AI frame supplementation, which is also a hardware function that is necessary for new technologies. Therefore, although DLSS 3 brings a very impressive performance improvement, only RTX 40 players can Enjoyed it.