Microsoft GitHub Enterprise: IT security warning about a new vulnerability

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for Microsoft GitHub Enterprise. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Microsoft GitHub Enterprise on 09/04/2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Microsoft GitHub Enterprise are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Release Notes (Stand: 03.09.2023).

Microsoft GitHub Enterprise Security Advisory – Risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.5.

Microsoft GitHub Enterprise Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

GitHub is a web-based version control service for software development projects.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Microsoft GitHub Enterprise to disclose information.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-23763.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Microsoft GitHub Enterprise < 3.8.9 (cpe:/a:microsoft:github_enterprise)

Microsoft GitHub Enterprise < 3.9.4 (cpe:/a:microsoft:github_enterprise)

Microsoft GitHub Enterprise < 3.7.16 (cpe:/a:microsoft:github_enterprise)

Microsoft GitHub Enterprise < 3.6.18 (cpe:/a:microsoft:github_enterprise)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Release Notes vom 2023-09-03 (04.09.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Microsoft GitHub Enterprise. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

09/04/2023 – Initial version

