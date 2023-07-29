Microsoft gives up: The next Android flop is coming up

Microsoft and Google’s Android operating system are arguably just not compatible. Neither with normal smartphones nor with extravagant devices like the Surface Duo. The big plans that Microsoft had with it are probably history.

Microsoft lets Surface Duo die

As more and more manufacturers build folding phones and interest in them grows, Microsoft has decided to go its own way. While the Surface Duo can also be folded, it’s actually two individual displays and not a foldable screen. The Surface Duo 1 and Duo 2 are also quite large and more comparable to two small tablets. Microsoft has always tried to emphasize the benefits of the Duo and always wanted to further optimize the software, but now it’s probably over.

According to WindowsCentral, Microsoft should Funds retained for further development of the Surface Duo at the end of 2022 and distributed to other projects. Accordingly, no new features have been developed for the foldable device since then. Microsoft also does not want to say whether there are other software updates and whether the device has already been officially discontinued. According to the internal information, that should be the case. Microsoft just hasn’t officially confirmed it yet.

That should work Microsoft said goodbye to its last Android device, although the company hasn’t officially confirmed it yet. Owners of a Surface Duo or Surface Duo 2 should therefore no longer expect new functions. This Android device was definitely not a success for Microsoft.

You can watch the Surface Duo 2 again in the video:

Microsoft is more focused on Android apps

Instead of working on the software and new features for the Surface Duo, Microsoft should Employees have already moved to other teams. According to WindowsCentral, these should work on Android apps such as Teams Rooms for Android or the Android Microsoft Platform & Experiences (AMPX). So Microsoft isn’t giving up Android completely, but probably just doesn’t want to have anything to do with the hardware anymore.