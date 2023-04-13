Home Technology Microsoft has quietly created a “Handheld Mode”!? Let Windows be more compatible with various brands of handhelds | XFastest News
Long before the launch of Steam Deck, some manufacturers launched Windows handhelds. However, the launch of Steam Deck also caused the emergence of Win handhelds. According to foreign media reports, it seems that Microsoft intends to optimize the Windows experience for handheld platforms. .

According to the available information, creating a Windows handheld mode does not seem to be an official intentional plan, but a project in Microsoft’s internal event Microsoft Hackathon last year, according to Twitter user WalkingCat break the newsInspired by the Steam Deck platform, this project is based on Steam Deck, hoping to create a Windows mode that is more suitable for the handheld platform, so that the handheld can run the Windows system itself or some non-Steam platform games, It can also operate more smoothly.

However, this project is currently only a Microsoft Hackathon project, and there is still a long way to go before it is installed on Windows. As for whether handheld devices other than Steam Deck will also benefit from the handheld mode, we will wait for further news to discuss Bar.

