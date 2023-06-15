Microsoft Has Stopped Making Xbox One Games – Gamereactor

Did you notice that every upcoming game from Xbox Game Studios that was showcased at the Xbox Games Showcase didn’t have the Xbox One as a platform? There is a reason for this.

Axios’ Stephen Totilo had the pleasure of interviewing Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty during the Summer Games Festival, and was told that Microsoft’s internal studio has moved from what is commonly referred to as the 8th Transferred from generation to generation game consoles. That means that none of upcoming games from 343 Industries, The Coalition, Double Fine, Bethesda, Turn 10, Playground, Rare, Obsidian, and more will be coming to Xbox One or Xbox One X – only the Xbox family, and usually PC. He also debunked rumors that the Xbox Series S was being left behind, and said the teams are ready to deal with the constraints placed on them these days now that they’ve released a game or two.

However, that doesn’t mean they’ll stop supporting games that are already available on Xbox One, so don’t worry about not being able to access Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft, or anything like that. It’s also possible to play Xbox Series games on Xbox One via streaming, if that’s the case.

What do you think of it? Do you think PlayStation is doing the same thing, albeit with its new focus on live-service games?