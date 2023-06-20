Microsoft hides secret restart button in Windows and nobody noticed

You always learn something new. I’ve never heard of this feature in all the years I’ve been sitting in front of the PC. And apparently many others feel the same way.

We are talking about a hidden restart button, the existence of which is currently making the rounds in various PC magazines. This should make it possible to restart the PC at any time, even if a program should have hung up and a normal restart is prevented as a result. This must have happened to all of us at some point.

In such a case, a cold start has proven to be the last resort. The physical power button on the PC or laptop is simply held down until the hardware forces the entire system to shut down. But apparently there is another solution – and it was right under our noses the whole time without us knowing anything about it.

To do this, you first have to press the key combination “Ctrl + Alt + Del”. In the window that opens, we then have the option, among other things, to lock the PC, call up the task manager or shut down the PC using a small symbol in the lower right corner. Most PC users should probably already know this. However, as described above, a simple restart is not possible in all cases.

In order to be able to use the secret restart, you also have to hold down the “Ctrl” key while clicking on the small power button. A new window will then open in which we can perform an immediate reboot. According to the description, this is only for emergencies and as a last resort. Any unsaved data will be lost. On the other hand, there are no longer any disturbing programs in the way of the restart.

