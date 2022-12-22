Long-time users of Microsoft Windows systems should be aware that many processes or functions in the operating system are connected to File Explorer. Although “File Explorer” literally only needs to manage files and files in the PC; in fact, it is closely related to the experience of using the operating system, such as executing software or functions on the taskbar, which affects the performance of the operating system. Saying is not a good thing.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

If the machine crashes while executing the processing program related to the file manager, it may cause the desktop and other operating system functions to also crash. Although the function can be restored to normal after the user restarts, if the function is fundamentally decoupled from the explorer.exe executed in the background of the file manager, the number of crashes may be reduced a lot. Microsoft has been proposing improvements to decouple the taskbar, notification center, and other features from explorer.exe.

Now, Microsoft is starting to separate Impressive Shell from explorer.exe. For those who are not familiar with Windows system development, Impressive Shell was added to the operating system with this version of Windows 8, and was initially responsible for providing functions such as Charms Bar. Impressive Shell is associated with a handler called ShellAppRuntime.exe, which also links to explorer.exe.

Microsoft tried to remove Impressive Shell from explorer.exe in the latest preview version. The new version can start ShellAppRuntime.exe independently without explorer.exe. As for other functions, it is still deeply integrated in the processing program of the file explorer.

In the near future, Windows 11 features will exist in the handlers of different software, making it easier for the operating system to perform functions without relying on Explorer and reducing crashes. It should be noted that the decoupling of some functions from explorer.exe is still in the early development stage, and users may not feel any changes soon, but this will make the development process faster and the user experience better.

(First image source: Microsoft)