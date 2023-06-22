Microsoft increases the prices of Game Pass and Xbox, even in Italy: here’s how much you spend. And because it’s Activision’s fault

The price of Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription that works as a sort of Netflix of video games (you pay an amount a month and you can download as many as you want), it has never increased since 2017, the service’s debut date.

After the last Xbox Games Showcase (here the main trailers) however, there were many who imagined that there would be some tweaking, given the quality and quantity of the games announced. Which is exactly what happened: Microsoft decided to increase the monthly cost of 2 Game Pass subscription plans (on a total of 3) as well as the Xbox X console.

The new prices, starting in July

The company has confirmed to The Verge that it intends to raise prices virtually worldwide, except in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Japan and the United States (for the console), and in Saudi Arabia, Chile, Denmark, Norway and Switzerland (for Game Pass): in Italy, the basic Game Pass will go from 9.99 to 10.99 euros per month, while the Ultimate one will go up from 12.99 to 14.99 euros per month (no change for the PC Game Pass); the Xbox X will instead rise from 499 to 549 euros, going to align with the cost of the PlayStation 5.

As explained, if you already have a Game Pass subscription, the new prices will not take effect until August 13th (on September 13, for Germany) and if you have an annual subscription, they will not change until your next renewal. For new subscribers, the deadline is that of July 6ththe first day of the increased prices.

Because it’s the Activision operation to blame

Microsoft explained that this price adjustment would not be related to the complicated Activision Blizzard purchase transaction: “These Game Pass price adjustments are unrelated to the Activision Blizzard agreement and are necessary to respond to conditions in various local markets,” said Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox.

And yet, there is a however: in the documents presented in the United States to support the goodness and the correctness of the Activision deal (which are these)the company pledged not to raise Game Pass prices if the operation had been authorized. In short, not to take advantage of its possible monopoly position. To avoid violating that commitment, and evidently aware that the agreement would be about to close, Microsoft has decided to act in advance. And to increase today what cannot be increased tomorrow.

