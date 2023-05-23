Home » Microsoft introduces artificial intelligence technology into the Microsoft Store software market to help users discover more useful apps
Microsoft introduces artificial intelligence technology into the Microsoft Store software market to help users discover more useful apps

In addition to bringing artificial intelligence to products and services such as Windows 11, Microsoft has also introduced artificial intelligence technology into the Microsoft Store software market.

In this update, the Microsoft Store will add a column called AI Hub, which will promote the artificial intelligence application tools provided by various developers and operators, so that more users can make good use of such tools to improve productivity , Creativity, currently including Luminar Neo, Descript, Podcastle, Copy.ai, Kickresume, Play.ht and other applications or services are available for use.

On the other hand, with automatic generation of artificial intelligence, the Microsoft Store will be able to compile reviews and feedbacks based on various applications and services, making it easier for users to judge whether they should download.

For the developer application part, Microsoft will also preview the search keyword function that can be generated through automatic generation artificial intelligence, so as to help developers make their applications and services easier to be discovered.

In addition, Microsoft will also use artificial intelligence to improve the exposure efficiency of Microsoft Store advertisements, and allow Microsoft Store advertisements to appear on the Bing search service website and search results, thereby increasing user downloads.

Microsoft is expected to expand the advertising content of the Microsoft Store in markets outside the United States starting in June this year, and it is expected to expand to 150 countries and regions around the world, thereby increasing the proportion of exposure and downloads of applications and services provided by developers and enterprises.

In addition, when users reinstall the Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating system, it often takes time to re-download various applications and services. When the user transfers the account information to the new Windows 11 device, the applications and services previously downloaded and used in the Microsoft Store can be automatically downloaded.

