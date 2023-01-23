Microsoft will expand its partnership with OpenAi, the artificial intelligence lab that launched the Chatgpt chatbot in December, one of the most advanced experiments in the field of generative language models. In two different notes, both the IT giant created by Bill Gates and the artificial intelligence startup founded in 2016 by Sam Altman confirm their intention to expand the partnership and investments.

Between 2019 and 2020, Microsoft had invested one billion dollars in OpenAI. Now the new investments are confirmed. Microsoft does not specify how much will be invested, but both Bloomberg and Reuters cite internal sources who speak of an investment of 10 billion.

The announcement of the expansion of the “multibillion-dollar and multi-year” partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI arrived on the latter’s blog: “OpenAI”, we read, “is happy to announce that it is about to strengthen its partnership with Microsoft”. An investment that “follows the precedents of 2019 and 2021 and will allow us to continue our independent research and to develop an increasingly safe, useful and powerful artificial intelligence”.

The news comes almost a week after Microsoft’s decision to lay off 10,000 workers due to the weakening of the economy, which in recent months has been holding back especially the demand for software. In that announcement, Microsoft emphasized that it will continue to invest and hire in priority areas. Artificial intelligence had been singled out as one of them.

For Redmond, the new resources “will extend our ongoing collaboration in the field of supercomputing and AI research”. While Satya Nadella, CEO of the company, on Twitter comments: “In this next phase of our partnership with OpenAI, we will provide the best infrastructure, models and artificial intelligence tools to enable customers to securely and responsibly create and execute the own applications in Azure”.

The strengthening of the partnership, as well as the enormous success of OpenAI and Chatgpt, whose qualities have surprised the general public, has triggered the reaction of Microsoft’s main competitors. Chatgpt is considered by many to be the future of search engines. And it is no coincidence that the first company to run for cover is Google. The Mountain View giant could launch artificial intelligence (AI) software in the coming months that competes with the OpenAi creature.

This was revealed to Time by Demis Hassabis, head of DeepMind, the AI ​​company that belongs to Alphabet, the parent company of Google. He explained that the company is developing a trial and private version of its Sparrow chatbot that could be released in 2023. Hassabis says this software has features that ChatGPT lacks, including the ability to cite sources through reinforcement learning.