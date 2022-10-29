Microsoft is bringing Age of Empires to mobile (a real port this time…)

Microsoft’s “Century Empire”, an old game that is one of the most important real-time strategy games of all time, will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2022. But it has always been bundled on the PC platform for 25 years. Although two games with the name of “Century Empire” were launched on mobile devices earlier, they knew that they had completely changed their tone. However, the latest news from Microsoft recently pointed out that , the real mobile version of “Empire of the Century” is finally coming.

About 7 years ago, Microsoft launched the tower defense game Age of Empires: Castle Siege on Android and iOS platforms, and soon followed by the real-time strategy game Age of Empires: Domination of the World. Empires: World Domination). Unfortunately, the two mobile games had too little in common with the PC version to resonate with loyal players, and were shut down by Microsoft within a few years. The good news is that despite the unfavorable start of the first two mobile games, Microsoft has not given up, and another real “Century Empire Mobile” is on the way. The new series of mobile games will be developed and overseen by Microsoft’s World‘s Edge studio. There is only a short trailer officially released so far, but it definitely looks like a faithful adaptation of the computer version:

Not only mobile game information, but Microsoft also announced that there will be two series of games on the Xbox shelves in 2023. Age of Empires II Definitive Edition will hit the Xbox platform on January 31, 2023; Age of Empires IV will be available on Xbox later in 2023.

The critically acclaimed real-time strategy game Age of Empires IV is celebrating its one year anniversary! Microsoft is launching Age of Empires IV Anniversary Edition, which will add two new civilizations: Mali and Ottoman, as well as new achievements, challengers, bio-clusters, and 8 more 1 new multiplayer map and 11 new game languages. If you own Age of Empires IV, you will get the Anniversary Edition update for free.

If you are also an old player of the “Empire of the Century” series and want to return to relive your old dreams, you can take advantage of this year’s 25th anniversary to celebrate the tide and return to the game to have fun together, or wait for the real “Empire of the Century” next year. 》After the mobile game is on the shelves, let’s play together (I hope you don’t make a bunch of inexplicable tuition fees).