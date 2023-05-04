Microsoft is continuing to expand its AI offering

The Bing search engine and the Edge browser are to be equipped with additional artificial intelligence functions.

The US tech giant Microsoft will add additional artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its Bing search engine and Edge browser. That quit Microsoftmanager Yusuf Mehdi in a blog post on Thursday. previously offered Microsoft a text-based AI offer, i.e. a text search and a chat robot. In the future, the AI ​​system will deliver on the Microsoft-Search portal Bing or im Microsoft-Browser Edge also visual search results.

When searching for the right swing technique when skiing, users not only receive a text answer, but also a matching video. When it comes to knowledge questions such as the color of the planet Neptune, the text not only explains why certain components of Neptune’s atmosphere absorb the red light and therefore make the planet appear blue. The phenomenon is also explained visually with photos or videos.

GPT-4 as Base

The of Microsoft The technology used is primarily based on the GPT-4 language model, which was only presented to a broader public in mid-March by the start-up OpenAI. Microsoft is closely associated with the small company from San Francisco and has invested around 13 billion dollars (around 12 billion euros) in OpenAI according to industry estimates.

Enhanced to coincide with the introduction of new AI capabilities Microsoft now the access options. Previously, interested parties had to register on a waiting list in order to get access to “the new Bing”. In the future, all users will be able to use the new AI offerings from Microsoft try out. However, the group continues to refer to the AI ​​software as “Preview” (preview program) to signal that the system is still in an early stage of development and is not yet mature.

High usage

Mehdi referred to the German Press Agency on the high level of use since the premiere in early February. With the Bing Image Creator, more than 200 million images are now automatically created every day. “Overall, Bing has grown to over 100 million daily active users, and daily installs of the Bing mobile app have quadrupled since launch.” However, Mehdi admitted that the starting point was low.

According to Mehdi, the AI ​​chat experience is to be expanded into a platform for developers. This would make it possible, for example, to search Bing chat for a popular restaurant for dinner and make a reservation in a system like OpenTable with just one click.

(WHAT)