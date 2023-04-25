Home » Microsoft is dissatisfied with the exclusive content sales performance of the Xbox department in 2022 and looks forward to future works to improve the situation# Activision Blizzard (192518)
Microsoft is dissatisfied with the exclusive content sales performance of the Xbox department in 2022 and looks forward to future works to improve the situation# Activision Blizzard (192518)

The acquisition of ZeniMax Media and Activision Blizzard will make the Xbox’s game lineup even more attractive. The upcoming “Bloodfall” and the Xbox exclusive “Starry Sky” are expected to attract more players’ attention.

VentureBeat website reporter Jeff Grubb, who has disclosed a lot of inside information about the game industry in the past, said earlier on his YouTube channel that Microsoft’s internal sales of exclusive content for the Xbox division in 2022 is not good, and there is no first-ever announcement for the whole year. Dissatisfied with the launch of Fang’s games on the Xbox game console platform.

Although the announcement of “Hi-Fi Rush” created by Tango Gameworks this year has also received a lot of positive reviews, the market performance of this game obviously cannot meet Microsoft’s expectations for the Xbox department.

Jeff Grubb believes that Xbox has failed to launch first-party game works on its game console platform in the past year, and at the same time, many exclusive content on the platform have also appeared on the Xbox Game Pass service almost on the first day of release, which has affected the original sales of the game and made players It is believed that Microsoft has been unable to attract more players through first-party game works.

However, Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media to obtain Bethesda’s game content assets, and if it can successfully acquire the content of Activision Blizzard’s assets, it may make the game lineup corresponding to the Xbox game console more attractive.

Next, Xbox will launch the new work “Bloodfall” developed by Arkane Studios Austin on May 2. In addition, the new sci-fi theme work “Starfield” (Starfield) produced by Bethesda Game Studios and exclusively launched on the Xbox platform is also ready to enter Market, it is possible to use this to attract more players’ attention.

