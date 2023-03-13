Home Technology Microsoft is finally willing to add plain text and paste shortcut keys in Word | TechNews Technology News
Technology

Microsoft is finally willing to add plain text and paste shortcut keys in Word | TechNews Technology News

by admin
Microsoft is finally willing to add plain text and paste shortcut keys in Word | TechNews Technology News

Microsoft is finally willing to add plain text and paste shortcut keys in Word

“Ctrl + Shift + V” This group of keyboard shortcuts represents plain text pasting, which can be used in many computer software, and Microsoft Word has finally added this group of shortcuts.

Microsoft is finally willing to add the common “paste plain text” shortcut key to Word, allowing you to paste the copied content in plain text without the original text format to confuse the document layout. The shortcut key for the Windows version is ” Ctrl + Shift + V”, and the macOS version is “Cmd + Shift + V”.

According to Ali Forelli, Word product manager, this practical little feature is being provided to users who use Microsoft 365 home and business solution beta versions on PC and Mac. I believe that many users have been waiting for a long time, and finally “Ctrl / Cmd + Shift + V” to edit the file.

▲ Word adds plain text and pastes the shortcut key “Ctrl / Cmd + Shift + V”. (Source: Microsoft 365 Insider)

Word has always allowed you to copy and paste content from other documents, web pages, etc., but the general “paste” defaults to the text format of the original source, such as different fonts, sizes, colors, hyperlinks, tables, etc. Most will destroy the document layout.

If you use the right mouse button to select “Paste Selectively” and select “Unformatted Text” from the pop-up window to paste, although it can conform to the current file format, it is not convenient to have one more program. Most people are already accustomed to using keyboard shortcuts to copy and paste. Now after adding “Ctrl / Cmd + Shift + V”, the extra step of “selective paste” is saved, and editing files is fast and convenient. Moreover, this set of shortcut key commands is common in many software, so there is no need to memorize another set of shortcut keys.

“Users expect Ctrl + Shift + V to paste plain text, so when this familiar shortcut doesn’t work in Word, the experience can be frustrating,” Microsoft’s Word team said, due to the way Word’s original functionality was implemented and Industry standards are different, and after learning about this issue from user feedback, the keyboard shortcuts were adjusted to respond to needs.

After improving the small places to make the user experience better, where does Word go next? In fact, Microsoft has announced that it will hold a press conference this week. It is expected that a generative AI similar to ChatGPT will be used in Word, Outlook, Teams and other products, which is expected to help people improve efficiency. At that time, it will depend on how Microsoft will subvert the way people work.

(Source of the first image: pixabay)

Further reading:

Follow TechNews via Google News here

Google News

See also  NVIDIA releases NVAIE 3.0, the operating system in the AI ​​era is coming | T Kebang

You may also like

AMD’s latest graphics card driver has a bug,...

From Instagram to Twitter, social subscriptions obliterate regular...

Gigabyte update again? Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming...

Edge computing, we interview Emma Whitmore of Edgio

Where to stream all the films awarded at...

Philips presents two 40-inch professional monitors

Where to stream all the films awarded at...

Are you familiar with Phubbing? Maybe we are...

Canon EOS R6 II review: The dream camera...

From Instagram to Twitter, social subscriptions obliterate regular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy