Microsoft is finally willing to add plain text and paste shortcut keys in Word

“Ctrl + Shift + V” This group of keyboard shortcuts represents plain text pasting, which can be used in many computer software, and Microsoft Word has finally added this group of shortcuts.

Microsoft is finally willing to add the common “paste plain text” shortcut key to Word, allowing you to paste the copied content in plain text without the original text format to confuse the document layout. The shortcut key for the Windows version is ” Ctrl + Shift + V”, and the macOS version is “Cmd + Shift + V”.

According to Ali Forelli, Word product manager, this practical little feature is being provided to users who use Microsoft 365 home and business solution beta versions on PC and Mac. I believe that many users have been waiting for a long time, and finally “Ctrl / Cmd + Shift + V” to edit the file.

▲ Word adds plain text and pastes the shortcut key “Ctrl / Cmd + Shift + V”. (Source: Microsoft 365 Insider)

Word has always allowed you to copy and paste content from other documents, web pages, etc., but the general “paste” defaults to the text format of the original source, such as different fonts, sizes, colors, hyperlinks, tables, etc. Most will destroy the document layout.

If you use the right mouse button to select “Paste Selectively” and select “Unformatted Text” from the pop-up window to paste, although it can conform to the current file format, it is not convenient to have one more program. Most people are already accustomed to using keyboard shortcuts to copy and paste. Now after adding “Ctrl / Cmd + Shift + V”, the extra step of “selective paste” is saved, and editing files is fast and convenient. Moreover, this set of shortcut key commands is common in many software, so there is no need to memorize another set of shortcut keys.

“Users expect Ctrl + Shift + V to paste plain text, so when this familiar shortcut doesn’t work in Word, the experience can be frustrating,” Microsoft’s Word team said, due to the way Word’s original functionality was implemented and Industry standards are different, and after learning about this issue from user feedback, the keyboard shortcuts were adjusted to respond to needs.

After improving the small places to make the user experience better, where does Word go next? In fact, Microsoft has announced that it will hold a press conference this week. It is expected that a generative AI similar to ChatGPT will be used in Word, Outlook, Teams and other products, which is expected to help people improve efficiency. At that time, it will depend on how Microsoft will subvert the way people work.

(Source of the first image: pixabay)

