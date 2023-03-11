Microsoft is in a hurry, why do users still not want to upgrade?Foreign media share four reasons why Windows 11 is annoying

Have you upgraded to Windows 11 so far?

According to the three-party statistics, among Windows users, Win11 currently accounts for about 15%, which is still far behind Win10’s 71%.

Regarding the reasons why Windows 11 is not so popular, the previous Slash Gear editor FAISAL RASOOL summarized a few points:

1. The re-established start menu is not easy to use

Although the new start menu is visually attractive, it has changed many people’s habits of using Windows for many years, and the degree of criticism is no less than that of Win8 back then. “All Apps” is arranged in the corner, so you may overlook this place when you need to find all apps.

2. Center the task column

The centering of the taskbar icons is indeed not bad for large-screen displays, and you are sitting in front of the screen and facing it. However, if you are using a small screen, it may not be so convenient. In addition, the previous progress bar indicator, frosted glass effect, etc. have been cut off.

What’s even more ridiculous is that the shortcut icons of the start menu cannot be directly dragged into the taskbar and fixed, and the taskbar itself cannot change its position or size. If you want to pin the shortcut of an application to the taskbar, you need to obediently follow the steps below. Not as convenient as Windows 10 dragging it over.

3. Simple UI is complicated

The logic of many modern operating systems is simplification, but the right-click menu of Windows 11 complicates things. Many common functions are hidden under “More”, that is, from the first level to the second level. The decompression function after installing the third-party software is also placed in the secondary directory.

In addition, it only takes two or three steps to change the default browser on Win10, but on Win11, more than a dozen types of network opening need to specify the default browser one by one.

4. Inflexible system specification requirements

Win11 put forward strict requirements on TPM module version, processor, etc. at the beginning of its release. Although there are many ways to bypass it, in fact, subsequent OTA updates are still affected, and Microsoft still forces you to upgrade the hardware configuration.

In addition, some system functions must be installed or used with a Microsoft Internet account, which has also caused some troubles for personal privacy protection.