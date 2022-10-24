Microsoft is currently developing a computer performance management tool – Microsoft PC Manager (Microsoft PC Manager). This software is similar to the old popular system maintenance software CCleaner. It is mainly used to clean up unnecessary system files, free up computer storage space, and integrates the Windows Defender virus detection function.

At present, Microsoft PC Manager has provided a beta version on the official website in China for users to try. The version is the v2.3 public beta version, which is compatible with Windows 10 (1809) or newer computers. And foreign Blogger Aggiornamenti Lumia even said that this tool has been quietly put on the Microsoft Store, but it is still hidden.

Dear bloggers, PC Manager app has been available for months now. The news from today is that the app has been submitted to the Microsoft Store (still hidden). That’s the news, you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/v9ErU0xEvS – Lumia updates (@ALumia_Italia) October 21, 2022

It can be seen from the description on the official website that Microsoft PC Manager can manage system storage space, applications, startup programs, etc., such as searching for useless system files, oversized files and files, infrequently used applications, etc., and can detect viruses and system. Abnormal, also provides “one-click acceleration” function, one-click to clean up the system and release occupied resources.