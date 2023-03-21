Home Technology Microsoft is stepping up efforts to help independent developers port their games to the Xbox. – – Gamereactor
over the years,[email protected]Plans have long called for indie developers to create projects for the Xbox family of consoles and PCs, but as Microsoft continues to position itself more firmly in the gaming industry, the tech giant has now unveiled the next step for smaller developers to bring their games to life. Take it to the game console.

this is called[email protected] The Developer Acceleration Program, designed to help indie developers port their games to Xbox (and other consoles) by providing financial justification to offset the investment required to create the port. Among other things, the program will give developers access to monthly webinars where they can chat with Team Xbox to discuss how to better market their games, handle the certification process, and more.Finally, the program will even offer funding opportunities for some promising developers to create working prototypes for their games, this kind of financial assistanceis “non-recoverable”.

Xbox hopes the plan will remove long-standing barriers to entry and normalize the variety of storylines and characters in games. Xbox also said it will seek to support creators and developers from minorities, the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities as it further prioritizes its accessibility efforts.

The program also comes as Xbox celebrates 100 emerging indie developers offsetting their porting costs, helping them bring their projects to Xbox and other consoles.

