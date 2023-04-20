Home » Microsoft is working on a “Windows Handheld Mode” for Steam Deck-like handhelds, but has it been developed by DIY users?
Microsoft is working on a “Windows Handheld Mode” for Steam Deck-like handhelds, but has it been developed by DIY users?

Microsoft is working on a Windows handheld mode for Steam Deck, making the OS more usable for similar devices. The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming console that runs Linux by default, but some users have tried installing Windows. But after installing the operating system, it is not convenient to use, because Windows is not suitable for use without a mouse or keyboard, and it is also difficult to use a 7-inch screen device.

However, a DIY enthusiast shared two demo videos on Twitter showing Windows Handheld Mode for Steam Deck, including features such as a tactile keyboard that fits the size of the Steam Deck screen, a game launcher, and more. Microsoft isn’t currently including this project in its Windows Insider preview channel, but hopefully Microsoft is actively working on it.

