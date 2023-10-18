Microsoft Launches Special ‘Diablo IV’ Xbox Series X Console and Sweepstakes

Microsoft Partners with Activision Blizzard to Launch Special Edition “Diablo IV” Xbox Series X Console

After the highly anticipated release of “Diablo IV” on Steam, Microsoft has partnered with Activision Blizzard to launch a special edition “Diablo IV” Xbox Series X console. However, this unique version of the console does not include actual gaming functions and can only be obtained through a lottery.

In an announcement on the Xbox official blog, it was revealed that players will have the chance to win this exclusive console by following Xbox and the “Diablo” label on social media and using the hashtag “#DiabloIVXboxSweepstakes.” The deadline for participation is October 30, with only one lucky winner set to receive this limited edition console.

The official sweepstakes tweet from Xbox stated, “First: Hail Lilith. Then: enter sweepstakes.” It also mentioned that participants should follow Xbox and the official Diablo Twitter account and retweet the post using the designated hashtag for a chance to win a custom “Diablo IV” Xbox Series X console, a stand, and another Xbox Series X.

Interestingly, three prizes are up for grabs in this lottery. The first prize includes a special edition “Diablo IV” style Xbox Series X console and stand, while the second prize is a standard version of the Xbox Series X. The unique console, designed as a work of art in the shape of the “Diablo IV” universe, cannot be played and is intended for collectors.

It should be noted that Blizzard Entertainment and its affiliates are not the sponsors, administrators, or prize providers of this sweepstakes. Microsoft is the sole sponsor of the event, and the total value of the prizes exceeds $1,300.

As a sponsor, Microsoft has also included an additional playable Xbox Series X console for the winner to enjoy the “Diablo IV” gaming experience. The design of the console-shaped collection, known as the “Machine,” features a door to hell surrounded by demons and monsters. The official “Diablo” Twitter account praised the design, stating, “The gateway to Hell has never looked so good.”

“Diablo IV” is currently available on multiple platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam, Battle.net). The second season of the game has just started, adding to the excitement for fans of the series.

This collaboration between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard aims to further integrate the “Diablo” franchise with the Xbox platform, offering fans a unique opportunity to own a special edition console and celebrate the demonic world of “Diablo IV.”

Source: Xbox official blog, Twitter (@Xbox, @Diablo)

