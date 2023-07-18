Microsoft Launches Xbox Game Pass Core Subscription Plan to Replace Xbox Live Gold

Microsoft Introduces New Xbox Game Pass Core Subscription Plan

Microsoft has recently announced the launch of the Xbox Game Pass Core subscription plan, which will replace the existing Xbox Live Gold subscription. This new subscription plan offers a range of exciting features and benefits for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox 360 subscribers.

Starting from September 14th, existing Xbox Live Gold members will automatically be converted to Xbox Game Pass Core members. With this new plan, members can continue to enjoy online console multiplayer games like before. In addition, they will also have access to member discounts on games. However, instead of receiving two selected games per month, members will now have access to a catalog of over 25 classic and multiplayer games to choose from.

The monthly fee for the Xbox Game Pass Core subscription plan remains the same as that of Gold members, which is HK$59 per month. Members can get even more value for their money with this new plan.

Microsoft also announced their plans to update the game library in the future, with new games being added two or three times a year. Some of the games that have been announced so far for the Xbox Game Pass Core include popular titles like Among Us, Descenders, Dishonored 2, DOOM Eternal (BATTLEMODE), and Fable Anniversary, among others.

It’s important to note that while redeemed Xbox 360 games will remain in the game library, Xbox One games will require an ongoing subscription to Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate in order to play.

To provide more options for gamers, Microsoft will have a total of 4 Xbox Game Pass subscription plans starting from September 14th. These plans include Xbox Game Pass for PC with a monthly fee of HK$29, Xbox Game Pass Core with a monthly fee of HK$59, Xbox Game Pass for Console with a monthly fee of HK$65, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with a monthly fee of HK$85. Each plan offers different features and benefits to cater to the diverse gaming preferences of players.

One standout feature of the Xbox Game Pass Core is the inclusion of online console multiplayer game qualification. However, it’s worth mentioning that the Xbox Game Pass Console plan, which costs HK$6 more, does not include this qualification. Nevertheless, users can still enjoy playing Xbox Game Studios games on the first day with this plan.

In related news, Microsoft had recently increased the prices of all Xbox Game Pass subscription plans. Moreover, the family plan called Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family, which was launched in many countries last year, will come to an end in August.

With the introduction of the Xbox Game Pass Core subscription plan, Microsoft aims to provide an enhanced gaming experience for Xbox players and offer a wide variety of games to choose from. The plan offers both convenience and value for money, making it an attractive option for gamers.

