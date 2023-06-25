Microsoft makes Xbox and Game Pass more expensive

By Marlene Polywka | Jun 22, 2023 1:36 p.m

After a price increase had already been hinted at, it is now becoming a reality. The Xbox console and the associated Game Pass are becoming more expensive – and noticeably so.

After Sony had already raised the prices for its PlayStation, Microsoft is now following suit with its console. The Xbox and the associated subscription, the Xbox Game Pass, are therefore becoming more expensive. That had already become apparent last autumn, when Microsoft Xbox boss Phil Spencer, among others, expressed corresponding considerations. TECHBOOK provides an overview of the new prices and when they will apply.

Microsoft raises console and subscription prices

First of all: The price increases do not apply to all Xbox products. The Xbox Series X and the Game Pass for console players are affected. The Xbox Series S and the subscription for PC players are not affected. Prices have remained the same since the release of Game Pass 2017 and the launch of Xbox Series X 2020.

Xbox Series X: from 500 on 550 Euro (+10 percent) Xbox Game Pass: up from 10 11 Euro (+10 percent) Cbox Game Pass Ultimate: from 13 to 15 Euro (+15 percent)

So the Xbox Series X makes the same award as last year’s PlayStation 5 from Sony. Because of their performance, the two consoles are often contrasted.

The price increase applies to Germany, Switzerland, Austria and other European countries. In the USA, Japan and some other countries, however, the price is not increasing – for now. In Germany, existing customers can still take out a Game Pass subscription at the old conditions until September 13th, which will then remain cheaper until the end of the regular term. In the other countries, this period expires on August 13th. For new customers, however, July 6th is the deadline. The Xbox console will then be more expensive from August 1st.

Why are Xbox and Game Pass getting more expensive?

Microsoft cites competition as the reason for the price increase. “We have maintained our console pricing for many years. We have adjusted prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market,” said Kari Perez, the company’s communications director. There is explicit talk that the price increase has nothing to do with Microsoft’s planned takeover of Activion Blizzard. Most recently, the EU also gave the green light for this big step, after the competition authority had initially expressed concerns.

The fact that Xbox products are now becoming more expensive does not meet with enthusiasm, but many show understanding. In social media, for example, it is often said that the price-performance ratio is still okay. How do you see it? Do you think the new prices are justified?

