Windows 11 laptop

The Windows built-in Notepad may be the most invariant built-in tool. Its basic functions have not changed much since Windows 95. It was not until Windows 11 that the dark mode, multi-segment recovery and New find/replace functionality. But even so, Notepad is still the same tool in essence. It is very convenient for quickly editing configuration files, but it lacks the complex functions of many specialized text editors.

Now, though, it looks like Notepad on Windows 11 is finally taking a big step forward. The Verge found a tweet from a Microsoft product manager saying “Windows 11 Notepad now has tabs!” and attached a screenshot showing Notepad with tabs. The embarrassing thing is that the screenshot says “Confidential, do not discuss features or screenshots”, so it is not surprising that the tweet disappeared after a few minutes, and the product manager is probably not very good.

Notepad tab

Pagination is a very practical and even indispensable function for managing and editing multiple text files at the same time. Anyone who has used modern browsers will have a deep understanding. Microsoft tried to organize multiple apps into pages on Windows 10 a few years ago, but there was no result in the end. It just added a paging function to Windows 11’s file manager at the beginning of this year. So while Microsoft is clearly experimenting with pagination in Notepad, it’s not certain that it will actually be launched.