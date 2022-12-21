The Windows Central website reported that Microsoft may plan to launch an Xbox Game Pass subscription service billed at a lower price, but the condition is expected to be “interference” with advertisements.

Similar approaches, including the recently launched low-priced subscription plans of Netflix and Disney+, also adopt the same method, allowing users to subscribe to services at a lower price and supporting additional playback costs through advertisements.

However, at present, Microsoft is still only conducting questionnaire surveys to players in specific European markets to confirm whether they can accept advertising content in the subscription service and subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass service at a lower price. The price is expected to be lowered from the original monthly price of 9.99 euros At 2.99 euros, it is even cheaper than the current 21.99 euros per month for a shared plan for up to 5 people.

As for the service part, the ad-supported low-cost subscription plan seems to be the same as the standard plan, and the game content is not limited, and even the original Xbox Live Gold membership service is added.

It is not yet possible to confirm when Microsoft is expected to launch an ad-supported low-priced Xbox Game Pass subscription plan to the market, but Microsoft has previously applied for a technology patent that can push personalized advertisements to players in games, which is expected to be available during game loading. , Advertisements are pushed when the game is paused, and the advertisement content may even be displayed in the appropriate “page” of the game content.

