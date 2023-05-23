Microsoft Microsoft Windows 11 provides functions such as sending and receiving iPhone iMessage and making and receiving calls

According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft Windows 11’s “Phone Link” is finally compatible with the iPhone. Users can connect the iPhone to a Windows 11 PC to make/receive calls, send and receive iMessage messages, and more.

iPhone users only need to download and install the Phone Link App on Windows 11, and install the Link to Windows App on their phones, then they can make calls, send and receive text messages, and view notifications on their computers.

Although Windows 11 technically supports iMessage, there are still some limitations, including no support for group chats, no ability to send photos, videos, and no conversation history.

In addition, the messages displayed on Phone Link, whether they are SMS or iMessage, have a gray background, which means that users cannot distinguish iMessages and SMS messages on the PC, and only when the iPhone is connected to the computer via Bluetooth, the PC host will display the message .

It should also be noted that only iPhones running iOS 14 or later support the Phone Link connection to the PC via Bluetooth, and this feature is not supported if it is an iPad or Mac.

For iPhone users who usually work with PC hosts, this basically solves the problem that iPhone users cannot use iMessage on Windows. Although there are some limitations, it is better than nothing.

At present, the Microsoft Phone Link app has been updated in 85 countries around the world, and users who want to experience it can already download it.

Image and source: MacRumors, The Verge

