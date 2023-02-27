Windows 11

Earlier this week, Microsoft mistakenly offered the Windows 11 upgrade to Windows 10 users who didn’t meet the minimum hardware requirements. In the support document, Microsoft stated that “some users of Windows 10 and Windows 11 21H2 versions whose hardware does not meet the standards are provided with incorrect Windows 11 upgrade options. Devices that do not meet the standards will not be able to complete the upgrade installation process. “Microsoft discovered the problem on February 23 and fixed it that day.

As The Verge reports, this isn’t the first time Microsoft has offered Windows 11 upgrades to users who don’t meet the minimum standards. A similar situation happened last year, but the scope was limited to hundreds of Windows Insider beta testers, so the impact should not be as great as this time. The trouble with Windows 11 is that in addition to the minimum memory requirements, it also requires a Trusted Platform Module (TPM). For users, this is not a specification that ordinary people will know whether their computer is equipped with, and it has also caused a lot of confusion about whether the computer can be upgraded.