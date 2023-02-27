Home Technology Microsoft mistakenly offered Windows 11 upgrade to unsupported Windows 10 users
Technology

Microsoft mistakenly offered Windows 11 upgrade to unsupported Windows 10 users

by admin
Microsoft mistakenly offered Windows 11 upgrade to unsupported Windows 10 users

Windows 11

Earlier this week, Microsoft mistakenly offered the Windows 11 upgrade to Windows 10 users who didn’t meet the minimum hardware requirements. In the support document, Microsoft stated that “some users of Windows 10 and Windows 11 21H2 versions whose hardware does not meet the standards are provided with incorrect Windows 11 upgrade options. Devices that do not meet the standards will not be able to complete the upgrade installation process. “Microsoft discovered the problem on February 23 and fixed it that day.

As The Verge reports, this isn’t the first time Microsoft has offered Windows 11 upgrades to users who don’t meet the minimum standards. A similar situation happened last year, but the scope was limited to hundreds of Windows Insider beta testers, so the impact should not be as great as this time. The trouble with Windows 11 is that in addition to the minimum memory requirements, it also requires a Trusted Platform Module (TPM). For users, this is not a specification that ordinary people will know whether their computer is equipped with, and it has also caused a lot of confusion about whether the computer can be upgraded.

See also  Overwatch 2 Review - Gamereactor - Overwatch 2

You may also like

the future of companies passes through here

“Father of Evil Castle” Mikami Shinji will leave...

Atomic Heart: Soviet version of BioShock intelligent mutiny...

Fujitsu Primergy M7, sustainable digital transformation

Overlord AMD Ryzen 7950X3D and 7900X3D Prices Announced...

Sony introduces two new wireless headphones: WH-CH720N and...

the artificial intelligence of Mountain View

Olympia, the new Hammer fears no competitors

World’s oldest (almost) complete Hebrew Bible goes up...

Smart TV display: main technologies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy