Microsoft offers a free version of Outlook to Mac users, supports the use of third-party mail accounts, relay, focus mode and other functions

Microsoft offers a free version of Outlook to Mac users, supports the use of third-party mail accounts, relay, focus mode and other functions

Microsoft announced that it will open the use of its mail software Outlook to Mac users for free, and it can be downloaded and installed directly through the App Store.

Microsoft offers a free version of Outlook to Mac users, supports the use of third-party mail accounts, relay, focus mode and other functions

The new version of Outlook corresponding to the macOS operating system environment can also support third-party email accounts. At the same time, Microsoft plans to release the Profiles function in the future, so that users can use the focus mode added by macOS, so as to deal with current work matters when they need to focus , and reduce email interruptions.

On the other hand, the free and open Outlook can also perform cross-platform linkage with the iOS version through a relay method, so there will be no out-of-sync email data.

In addition, this version of Outlook can also be presented in the form of gadgets, etc., which is convenient for users to quickly view content.

By continuously providing its software services to Apple for free, Microsoft naturally hopes to attract more users to pay to join and use more complete Microsoft 365 or Office suite services.

微軟向Mac用戶提供免費版Outlook，支援使用第三方郵件帳號、接力、專注模式等功能

Microsoft offers a free version of Outlook to Mac users, supports the use of third-party mail accounts, relay, focus mode and other functions

微軟向Mac用戶提供免費版Outlook，支援使用第三方郵件帳號、接力、專注模式等功能

Microsoft offers a free version of Outlook to Mac users, supports the use of third-party mail accounts, relay, focus mode and other functions

微軟向Mac用戶提供免費版Outlook，支援使用第三方郵件帳號、接力、專注模式等功能

Microsoft offers a free version of Outlook to Mac users, supports the use of third-party mail accounts, relay, focus mode and other functions

See also  Polaroid, known for its Polaroid cameras, expands its product line again, this time into the music market - mashdigi-Technology, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends

Combined with the way of turning the crank to play, the handheld Playdate launched an exclusive software market, and simultaneously announced the price increase news

Samsung denies that it will restart its own architecture design CPU, emphasizing that it will still build processors with Arm design

Riot Forge announced that the new work of the “League of Legends” series “League of Legends: Sniper” will be officially launched on 4/18

